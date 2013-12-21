Know your aptitude

Express Features By

It’s the time of the year when students must begin to think of their future options -- which career would they like to pursue, which courses would best suit their interests and so on. The options are aplenty, which usually creates a lot of confusion and stress.

The best way about it is to determine one’s aptitude and strengths that will help them further along. That is where the Forum for Indian Institute of Technology Joint Entrance Examination (FIITJEE) has stepped in. The forum along with USA UnivQuest has come up with an unique test for students to help them choose the appropriate career based on their aptitude and potential. Called the Escape Velocity Test, it has been designed and developed by the best brains, to assess a student’s true aptitude and judges his potential for various streams like engineering, medical, fine arts, law, finance, etc. For instance, if a student has dreams of pursuing engineering from IIT, the test will be able to map his aptitude and skills and can test whether he possess the potential of getting into IIT or not, and also the goal achievement plans for the same.

“Escape velocity test is an opportunity to help student to visualise and achieve their dreams which can only be done if they are clear about their career plans. By taking the test, students can get a fair idea about which profession they are best suited for. Besides, if they have an inclination towards a particular profession, the test can help them understand as to where they stand and what all is needed to improve their problem areas so that their dream becomes a reality,” said Dr Ananda Raman, director and mentor, FIITJEE AP.

The test has three components – Potential Discovery test to realise one’s academic potential, an Aptitude test to help students identify their affinity for a particular subject and a Goal Setting and Achievement Plan which will help students formulate a roadmap to achieve their goals.

Being conducted at multiple centres across the country on December 29, one may register for it on or before December 26.

Besides Escape Velocity, the FIITJEE group also has an Aptitude test called Brahmos that assess the logical reasoning, thinking skills and personality traits of the students, thereby, giving them the career options as per inherent aptitude and will also give the personality type which will define the suitable career profile. The test will be conducted online from January 4 to January 10 and constitute multiple choice questions.

To register online, log on to www.escapevelocitytest.com.