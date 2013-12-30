Beyond Music

Suhas Yellapantula By

With the launch of the book Indian Ocean by Vineet Sharma, Indian Ocean has become the first band from the country whose journey has been chronicled into a book. Band members Rahul and Amit share their thoughts

For the first time in the Indian music industry, publishing house Parragon has come out with a book on popular band, Indian Ocean. Written by Vineet Sharma, the book Indian Ocean is a chronicle of the band which has attained cult status in India and has a massive fan following internationally.

On the way there have been many ups and downs, many people who joined and then left, people who had almost nothing to gain materially but stuck on because of their convictions and passion, an industry that initially dismissed them and then sat up and took notice; the list goes on.

Members of the band Rahul Ram, bass guitarist and lead vocalist along with Amit Kilam, who plays the drums, were present at the book launch in the city. “Vineet had approached us two years ago with the idea of writing this photographic journey of ours. He has been a fan of Indian Ocean since 1997. It has been 25 years since our first show and it’s obviously a great feeling to have this book written on us,” says Rahul Ram.

Capturing the lives of people over a long timeline is certainly not an easy achievement and the band members were quick to acknowledge that fact. “It is very flattering to have a book about us being published. It is very difficult to describe and capture the lives of people over the span of 25 years. But overall, it does bring alive certain moments,” opines Amit Kilam.

Given that they have been around the music scene for years now and have plenty of experiences to share, the band members admit that it’s hard to pick one moment which stands out. “There is no such defining moment as such. Everything has been a steady process. It’s very difficult to pick out one key moment since there have been so many of them, from our first album Desert Rain to Kandisa, to making Bandeh, there have been plenty of moments,” explains Rahul.

Coming back to the book, they agreed that while it was impossible to recreate their lives in the form of a book, they were impressed with the overall outlook. “What impressed me about this book was that the layout was very interesting. The presentation was also really good. In those photographs, they made us look better than we actually are,” laughs Amit.

Though the author was not present, the band members made their presence felt with their uncanny sense of humour and presence.

The book Indian Ocean by Vineet Sharma is priced at `1495.