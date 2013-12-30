Infant Dies as Doctors Deny Treatment

Express News Service By

A 9-month-old boy suffering from diarrhoea died at a hospital in Narayanaguda police limits here on Sunday, after the doctors refused to provide medical care. They demanded the admission fee be paid prior to the treatment.

According to police, the parents alleged that the doctors demanded a huge fee to be paid immediately to get medical help. “Even though the parents paid `14,000 as the initial fee the doctors were reluctant to provide proper medical care, which led to the death of the baby,” said Narayanaguda inspector B Narasimha Reddy.

Protesting against negligence of doctors, the child’s parents and family members staged a dharna in front of the hospital and demanded action against the doctors.

Later, they lodged a complaint with the Narayanaguda police. Based on the complaint, police registered negligence causing to death case against the doctors and took up investigation.

Meanwhile, the AP Balala Hakkula Sangham president Achyutrao demanded the government to take stern action against the doctors. He alleged that the hospital was owned by the brother of a senior TDP leader and demanded immediate arrest of the guilty.