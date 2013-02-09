On a tip-off, the Task Force sleuths foiled three persons’ conspiracy to kill another man and seized lethal weapons from them here Friday.

Chinta Jayaram (53), a businessman, P Lingam (28), a commission agent and Mohammed Abdul Zaheer (33), an electrician and history sheeter of Langerhouz, were arrested in connection with trying to eliminate one Kiran.

Jayaram’s father Chinta Chittari had given a portion of his house to Balaraju, who used to run a cycle-taxi shop.

Chittari had also lent some money to Balaraju, who failed to repay the amount.

They developed differences over financial disputes, which ultimately led to Balaraju’s murder in 1999 by Chittari’s three sons - Chinta Jayaram, Chinta Jagjeevan and Chinta Vidyanand.

To avenge his father’s death, Kiran, who was a juvenile at the time of Balaraj u ’ s death, attacked Vidyanand along with his associates on June 27, 2012 and murdered him.

Following the attack, Jayaram hatched a plan to kill Kiran.

He sought Lingam’s and Mohammed Abdul Zaheer’s help.

Jayaram paid a sum of Rs 15,000 to Lingam, who passed on the same to Zaheer.

Zaheer then procured four daggers and two long sickles from Gulbarga and concealed it in Jayaram’s office Sabzimandi.

They were awaiting an opportunity to execute their plan.

Ganja seller held, 5 kg seized

The Anti-Narcotic cell officials arrested a person for selling ganja in Maharajgunj area here Friday. Police seized 5 kg ganja, 200 grams bhang and 200 grams bhang powder from him. Brij Raj Singh (65), a businessman, used to sell ganja and bhang frequently. His son, Surya Raj Singh, and two other accused, are at large.