A tight security vigil was put in place in the state capital on Saturday to ensure that no untoward incident takes place in the wake of hanging of Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru.

Security was beefed at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. Metal detectors were set up and passengers were allowed after thorough frisking at the entrance. The police also set up several checkpoints from airport to Shamshabad to prevent untoward incidents.

The security staff were asked to be more vigilant about suspicious bags and vehicles in and around the airport. CISF men also did passenger profiling to identify potential threats and also conducted thorough checks of hand/cabin luggage.

Similarly, all vehicles entering the airport were randomly checked at various entry points to the airport.