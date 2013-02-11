The Green Field Plot Owners Association has come upcopies of old letters written by Secunderabad Cantonment MLA P Shankar Rao and intra-government communications to expose the senior Congress leader in the alleged land scam in the city.

Blasting the former minister’s daughter for claiming that her father was innocent and was framed by the chief minister, the association’s members produced copies of Rao’s letters to the government and other documents obtained under the Right to Information Act, nailing Shankar Rao.

Speaking at a press conference here on Sunday, Chandrasekhar and other members of the association produced a copy of a letter written by the Ranga Reddy district collector on November 24, 2009 to the secretary in the revenue department and another copy of a letter from the the Chief Minister’s Office dated August 25, 2009 seeking a status report on the action taken against Shankar Rao and the officials concerned in connection with the land-grabbing case. “Each time Rao’s daughter claims he is innocent, we will bring out more information to prove her wrong,” Chandrasekhar said.

“We approached the then chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy and he ordered an immediate enquiry. The letter sent by the principal secretary seeking an examination of the case was forwarded to the revenue department and the joint collector of RR district.” In the letter of November 24, 2009, which was sent from the office of the RR collector to the revenue secretary, reference numbers 7 and 11 clearly mentioned, ‘Representations of Dr P Shanker Rao, MLA Secunderabad Cantonment Assembly Constituency. Dt. 30-7-09’, Chandrasekhar said. “The collector’s letter itself mentioned that Rao had sent representations. Then, how can his daughter say that he is not involved?” he asked.

A letter dated April 29, 2010 from the RR collector’s office to the advocate-general noted that the special leave petition No. 24897/05 mentioned in the letter was not traced out, and that the petitioner (Shankar Rao) failed to furnish a copy of the SLP.

An excerpt from the letter from P Harinatha Gupta, additional advocate-general, to the joint collector of RR district dated 15-7-2010/13-8-2010 stated that the state government was in position to regularise the contended plots in accordance with GO Ms 166 if applicants were found ineligible or the government was at liberty to take appropriate action.

“Everything proves that Rao tried to grab lands. We are going to take the matter to the courts soon to seek a CBI enquiry. There is no other option,” said Chandrasekhar.