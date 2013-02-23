A day after two bombs ripped through a busy market area in Dilsukhnagar, there were many “if onlys” and “could have beens.”

But what regular hawkers on the street said was surprising. Any given day, near the Venkatadri theatre, one can find a minimum of 100 hawkers of all sorts, selling anything from watches, clothes, accessories, bags to spare mobile parts or junk jewellery.

On Monday, though, the police allegedly forced them to clear the area scolding them for obstructing the ongoing metro rail work.

“The blasts could have been avoided if we were not cleared,” said one hawker. Most of them had one thing to say on the police.

“A bomb squad, a team of two officers and a couple of sniffer dogs inspect the street almost everyday or at least thrice a week Since, we were cleared, the bomb squad did not bother to keep a check on the area. Post the Gokul Chat incident, we have had a bomb squad team come and check the whole stretch from the Sai Baba Temple till Chandana Brothers. They just walk around, target food stalls that have a cylinder or any other appliances and threaten to take the cylinders away as they create more scope for a blast. But, if we bribe them, they let us go. We pay about Rs 300 every month to them. They collect mamool and don’t do their duty properly,” alleged T Ramu, a pani puri bandi owner.

Asked if they ever questioned or found this mamools frustrating? He replied, “We only think about our business and the money we earn from it. We never bothered to give a deep thought.”

Adding to this was Jagdish, a matching center owner, who said“For the last three days, they have not been checking the area, because there are no hawkers in the area. If the hawkers were there, either more people would have died or none would have died.”

S Santosh Kumar, manager of Vani Bags, a store exactly opposite the blast site at the Venkatadri theatre, explained, “The street is usually so crowded that there is hardly any place for people to even walk.

Parking their bikes is a far tougher job. Even if they do, the store owners usually force them to park it aside.

If there were a considerable number of people on the street on Thursday evening, the police would have been alerted much earlier.”