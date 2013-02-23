An emergency meeting of the state cabinet, held here on Friday, condemned the twin bomb blasts at Dilsukhnagar on Thursday and mourned the victims.

Attended by 26 available ministers, the meeting described the incident as an act of cowardice and resolved to extend every help to the victims and initiate measures to ensure no such incidents recur.

Prior to the meeting, a two-minute silence was observed as a mark of respect to those killed.

The cabinet approved the chief minister’s announcement of Rs 6 lakh ex gratia to the deceased and resolved to pay ex gratia to the injured who were left with a permanent disability on a par with the deceased. They will be paid Rs 6 lakh. Other injured depending on the severity of the injury will be paid Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh.

The cabinet also mooted setting up of fast-track courts to deal with terror cases and consider providing employment to a member of the victim’s family.

Social welfare minister Pitani Satyanarayana, while talking with reporters later, ruled out intelligence failure and said the state’s police department was one of the best and its record of nabbing terrorists and dealing with ultras was well known.

On why the government had not taken enough security measures though it had prior hints of terror acts in wake of hanging of Ajmal Kasab and Afzal Guru, I&PR minister said they had received the alert as other states did and the police department took necessary measures.