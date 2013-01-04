Come March 14, the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) will host the third Test against Australia at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. The match was originally slated to be held at Green Park Stadium at Kanpur but the Indian cricket board shifted it to Hyderabad because of the ongoing construction activity at the venue.

The stadium was set to have a new look enhanced with canopies on the southern and northern stands. However, the canopy work, which was to be completed in December last year, has hit roadblocks with the construction company reportedly demanding more money for its completion.

The new executive committee of the HCA has in response refused any further payment with claims that they have already paid the company excess. This has raised concerns of whether the construction will be completed before the D-Day. If it does, then it will come as a huge relief to spectators who often face the brunt of the hot sun, with March usually being the month when summer starts.

Secretary of HCA, MV Sridhar, has tried to allay fears by commenting, “There is no reason to be worried. The work is over on the northern stand and the work is near completion on the southern stand. The fabric cover has to be placed where 70 per cent of the work is over. It will hardly take a week We are confident of completing work before March.”

As for the payment discrepancy, Sridhar said they have already paid Rs 17 crore to the company. “We wanted a completion certification from the company. We are in the process of completing these formalities. The original agreement was to have sprinklers on the canopies but we said we don’t need them now,” he clarified.