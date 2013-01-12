The ACB officials, on Friday, arrested the superintendent, watchman and an assistant in the pay and accounts office for accepting a bribe of Rs 9,000 from the complainant for releasing a security deposit of Rs 8,28,000 pertaining to him.

The bribe amount was recovered from the State Bank of India, Osmangunj branch, Hyderabad, which was deposited to the personal account of the superintendent S Krishna Murthy.

Murthy, watchman Yousuf Khan and assistant Arun Kumar were produced before special court for ACB cases.