The astral body of animals: After death the animal astral body quickly dissolves but stays longer the more domesticated the animal was.Nature spirits - elementals of life, air, water and earth are the forces behind the world of nature. The Devas also known as angels are above humanity. Kamadevas, rupadevas, Arupadevas, Devarajas, lipika provide the fabric of the earth and karma.

Astral death and rebirth on the mental plane: The astral body gradually fully withdraws from the ego as the individual enters the mental plane. An essence of the astral body is retained. Devachan is another term for the lower mental planes or heaven. No evil can enter here.

Journeying to planes below the soul’s plane: Two types of communication are possible with the departed. A departed soul has a sympathetic connection to those to whom it had ties with on earth and this connection is entirely of a psychic or spiritual nature. The disembodied soul can experience those who have been left behind if the latter is intensely aware of the former.

Mental plane principles: The closing and longest chapter of the cycle of incarnation is the soul’s return home to heaven. This is the most beautiful and inspiring part of the soul’s heroic pilgrimage through birth and death. Just prior to leaving the astral plane, the individual soul drops into a serene sleep while final disengagement from astral matter takes place. The astral body is left behind on its own plane and the soul withdraws its consciousness into the mental body, i.e., rises to the mental plane and in so doing enters what is known as the heaven world. This is also called Devachan, which means literally the shining land; it is also termed in Sanskrit Devasthan - the land of the Gods; it is the Svarga of the Hindus, the Sukhavati of the Buddhists, the Heaven of the Zoroastrians, Christians and Mohammedans; and the ‘Nirvana of the common people.’

The basic principle of devachan is that it is a world of thought. The mental plane is that part or aspect of nature which belongs to consciousness working as thought. This is not the mind working through the physical brain, but the mind working in its own world, unencumbered with physical matter. Everyone goes to heaven, but not all portions of one’s nature can reach there. Astral desires that were identified completely with satisfaction in the physical matter have been left behind. They are dead and do not enter heaven.

A person’s astral desires that expressed unselfish love and other elements of one’s higher nature, are very much a part of the heaven life. Each individual takes into heaven that which is native there; these are the thoughts and deeds that are to be explored and processed into mental character which happens during the profound contemplation in the mental plane. The soul’s longer repose in heaven is necessary for mental disengagement from the past incarnation. The length of time one spends there, and the quality of one’s experience, depends on one’s mental and emotional life on earth. The heaven life seems to be mainly a condition of effects, the causes of which were set in motion in physical incarnation.

The content of the experience is unique to each individual but in every case it is a blissful period. While one is in heaven, there remains no link with the physical plane across which pain, sorrow or evil of any kind can reach one. Yet friends and those whom one loved, as well as all of the beauty and glory of nature are resplendent in this place. No want of any kind exists.

