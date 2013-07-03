Cairn India Ltd has signed separate memoranda of understanding with National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI) and GVK-EMRI to ensure efficient management of various crucial elements in the operating sites of Cairn.

These collaborations are expected to help Cairn utilise the core expertise of these two centres of excellence to efficiently manage the identified focus areas.

“As we amplify the scale of our operations, it is imperative that we collaborate with experts who can bring in specialised capabilities to our business. The MoUs with National Geophysical Research Institute and GVK-EMRI will enable us to leverage their capabilities and strengths for developing our world-class business further,” said P Elango, CEO, Cairn India, in a statement on Tuesday.

While NGRI will help in managing crucial aspects pertaining to geophysics, GVK-EMRI will help in developing excellent emergency management capabilities. “Both National Geophysical Research Institute and GVK-EMRI have excellent expertise in their respective fields.

This collaboration institutionalised the mechanisms of engaging with different partners to further enhance the operations,” Elango said.