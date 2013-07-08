Bollywood actress Sridevi, who will perform with choreographer-director Prabhudheva at the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards night, is excited to be on the stage again. “I will be performing on the stage after 20 years. I am very excited,” said Sridevi. Last year she made a comeback with the critically acclaimed English Vinglish. The actress is being accompanied by her two daughters and filmmaker-husband, Boney Kapoor.