When K Satyanarayan and Mohd Maqbool Sharif, HMWSSB linesmen, set out five minutes late to have tea at the City Light hotel, little did they know that the minor delay would save their lives.

“Just five minutes and we would have been under the rubble. We usually have tea there every morning after switching on water lines, and come back an hour later to switch them off. Just when we were about to go, we saw a cloud of dust and the building fell,” recalled Satyanarayan.

Another eyewitness, Kishore, who runs Sri Krishna Tiffin Centre opposite City Light, said he had heard a loud noise around 6.30 a.m., and ran out thinking that a cylinder exploded in his hotel’s tea stall outside. “But when I went out, all I saw was dust everywhere, and the building half hanging, which then fell,” he said. He added that the hotel building may have collapsed as there were not enough pillars to support the upper floors.