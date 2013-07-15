Kama or desire has to be dissolved first. When our desires are fulfilled it increases our pride and strengthens the ego. When the ego grows, desires increase. This is a vicious cycle that continues relentlessly if it is not broken.

The demon Narakasura is said to have kept 16,000 women captive. This is symbolic of the countless desires that all of us have. On this day Narakasura was killed and all the captives were released. In Sanskrit, Naraka means hell and asura is demon.

Desires convert our life into hell and make us behave like demons. When desires rule us, all of us become Narakasuras.

When the ego within is dissolved, all the desires that enslave us are removed. Divinity is established in our hearts.

“So follow the principles of Dharma. Think of divinity all the time. Live in Satsangh (Holy Company). The physical presence of enlightened beings is not available all the time. Create your own satsangh by thinking of God every day, every hour, every minute and every second. This is the satsangh that all of you must cultivate. Sadhana is the very sap of your existence.

“Recall divine truths again and again. Follow them. This is your sadhana. May your life be filled with the light of divine wisdom. May the grace of the divine mother always be with you.”

Jayashree, a close devotee of Shri Nimishananda Guruji who had known him for a very long time entered the Darshan Hall. Her bond with Shri Nimishananda Guruji was a unique one.

She stood before Shri Nimishananda Guruji with folded hands and said, “I’m sorry I’m late, Pujya Guruji.” Shri Nimishananda Guruji smiled mischievously and said, “Late in coming here, late in recognising the truth, late in beginning your sadhana or late in reaching enlightenment?”

Jayashree said, “Late in all those things Pujya Guruji.” Shri Nimishananda Guruji immediately said, “Then you’ve come to the right place. Sit down.” The devotees laughed at this exchange and Shri Nimishananda Guruji joined them.

After he had blessed Jayashree, he said, “People often think that having a long and serious face is spirituality. They believe that a Guru is stern and rarely laughs. But spirituality is eternal bliss. One who is established in bliss is always joyous and free.”Jayashree sat down and said, “When we are here, time passes so swiftly.”

At once Shri Nimishananda Guruji said, “Oh! Did you hear what she said? That’s why she comes here. This is the best place in town to pass your time!” Jayashree laughed, enjoying the good natured repartee.

Shri Nimishananda Guruji continued, “All Ashrams are beyond the realm of time and space. Your devotion and surrender makes you tune in to this.

“That’s why you feel that time has flown when you come here. But when you go somewhere to merely socialize, these vibrations are not felt and time seems to lie heavy on your hands.”

The article has been taken from the book ‘Wisdom through the Eyes of Shri Nimishananda’ by His Holiness Shri Shri Nimishananda Guruj