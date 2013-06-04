The state government issued orders (GO MS 132) on Monday, authorising various recruiting agencies such as APPSC, State Level Police Recruitment Board and Departmental Selection Committee for filling of 33,738 vacant posts in direct recruitment.

Posts from the junior assistant to the assistant director level will be filled by direct recruitment. The number of the posts to be filled through APPSC will be 11,250 with junior lecturer posts being 4,523. The posts that will be recruited through AP State Level Police Recruitment Board are 11,623, of which police constable (civil - men) are 4,661, followed police constable (APSP - men) - 3,848 and police constable (AR - men) - 1,254.

The number of posts to be filled up through departmental selection committees will be 10,865 with MPHA (f)/ ANM making up 2,234 posts followed by 1,140 civil surgeon posts.

Recruitments will be made to the departments of agriculture, cooperation, animal husbandry, BC welfare, CAF along with others.