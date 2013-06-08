Officials of the agriculture department are expecting good rains and good crop yields this year.

The rainfall recorded from June 1 to 6 in the state was the highest recorded in the last ten years, the officials informed chief minister N Kiran Kumar Reddy, who held a review meeting to know the preparedness of the department for the ensuing Kharif season.

The officials informed the chief minister that farmers had already raised seedbeds in 1.32 lakh hectares and the transplantation would commence in delta areas on July 1. They explained that subsidised seeds would be supplied to farmers through Mee Seva centres on an experiment basis this year.

Kiran Kumar Reddy directed the officials to see that there would be no problem to farmers for getting seeds, fertilisers and bank loans. He wanted them to position the stocks in advance taking the experiences of farmers who suffered in the past.

The chief minister said that farmers would get interest-free crop loans up to Rs 1 lakh. They can dial 1800-425-353 number and lodge complaint if any banker insists that they pay interest on crop loans.

The chief minister also directed the officials to see that non-tribals in tribal areas too get crop loans.