Learning beyond the classroom

Oxford Grammar School celebrates the success of S.Sai Charan of class X who was selected to participate in STEP (Sensitizing, Training, Empowering Peers) programme. An initiative by SEARCH (Sensitization, Education and Awareness on Recycling for a cleaner Habitat) under the flagship of TERI (The energy and Resource Institute) at Swapnagandha Valley, Chorla Ghats, Goa, it picked up seven other students from different schools across the twin cities.

The students were escorted by teachers and exposed to various activities like icebreakers, stimulation, trekking, group discussions, village study, role play, crossing the river, leading change, collaborating for sustainability, nature walk, trail and so on in the picturesque ‘Wilder nest’ valley in the Western Ghats. “It was a very educational, unforgettable and memorable trip. I feel like I have grown and developed leadership qualities, love for nature and a drive to preserve the environment,” said S Sai Charan.