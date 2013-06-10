The candidates, who qualified in the Polycet-2013 and exercised options from June 1 to 7 as part of the web-counselling, were informed about the seat allotment on their mobile phones. The list of seat allotment will also be placed on the website, www.apceep.ac.in, by 6 pm on June 10. The candidates have to download the allotment and have to pay the stipulated fee either at Andhra Bank or Indian Bank.

The candidates have to report at the respective colleges with the allotment order and fee payment challan by 5 pm on June 14.