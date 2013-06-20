The sedentary lifestyles followed by techies in the city has been the subject of multiple fitness initiatives and many offices also provide for office infrastructure for the benefit of employees. The Hyderabad Bicycle Club (HBC) focuses on this group to break the cycle of inertia and kick in a new fitness regime by initiating a bicycle station at Cyberabad, with Hitech city slated to become the third pitstop soon.

“We want software employees of this locality to reach Hitech city by MMTS and then pick cycles to move to their offices. This way people tend to travel at a very low cost, preempt pollution, spread awareness on cycling and become healthy and fit as well,” says Arvind Chenji, secretary of HBC. The club has grown by leaps and bounds to become the biggest bicycling club with 3600 members, superceding the Denver Cycling Club of US for the top spot.

Recently, an eight member HBC team participated at the London-Paris cycle challeng. “The flag-off took place on May 28 from East London, Bexleyheath on a rainy morning. We rode in the rain for 140 kms and halted at Dover Port in the evening. Taking a ferry, we crossed over the English Channel and day two began in the rain with the temperature at five degree Celsius. The third and fourth day were the same until we reached the Eiffel Tower,” said DV Manohar, president of HBC who also participated in the race with his son D Dharmin. Apart from the father son duo, other members included Sreenivas Hosamane and his wife Asha, a physically challenged cyclist Aditya Mehta, Prashant Krishnadas, Prateeksha Prashant and Sujata Manohar.

The challenge was anything but easy and the climate added to the woes of the cyclists. “We had to ride through hilly terrains which were 8500-9000 feet high. It was a herculean task. And the rains made it all the more difficult to even view the track,” says Prashant Krishnadas. The HBC team will next be seen at the Australian Cycle Challenge. In AP, the clubwill launch a 500 km cycling event on the Hyderabad-Srisailam route. The members will also be seen taking trips in and around the city to promote the use of bicycles.

The launch was attended by MT Krishna Babu, commissioner of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and NVS Reddy, managing director, Hyderbad Metro Rail.