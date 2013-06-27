The state government informed the High Court that it would issue final orders on the report submitted by the vigilance and enforcement department in respect of alleged irregularities in the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), within four weeks. The report, submitted in November 2011, was under examination, it added.

The state government has filed the status report in a public interest petition filed by social activist Md Rafiq Khaisar seeking action into the alleged irregularities in NIMS by its then director Dr Dharmarakshak and other officials of the institute.

The government, in its status report with regard to the recommendations of the vigilance and enforcement department, submitted that Dr Dharmarakshak has recently resigned from the post of NIMS director and the principal secretary to medical, health and family welfare has been placed as in-charge director. A search committee was also constituted to select a new director for the institute.

With regard to the vigilance report, the government said that it has initiated action against various irregularities in NIMS. The vigilance department has conducted an enquiry against the allegations in execution of compound wall works of NIMS University campus at Rangapur village in Nalgonda. The report dated March 25, 2010 has recommended to initiate action against the then director, deputy director, financial controller, engineer-in-chief and technical consultant of NIMS who were found responsible for the irregularities.

The vigilance report further stated that the irregularities committed were quite grave and serious causing huge pecuniary loss to the exchequer and needs to initiate deterrent action, recovery of an amount of Rs 1.01 crore from the agency concerned, tenders costing above Rs 2 crore may be referred to commissionerate of tenders etc.

The government said that on receipt of the vigilance report it has forwarded the same to the NIMS director in April 2011 with directions to recover the excess payments made to the contractor after following due procedure, to initiate disciplinary action against the officials concerned and to place the same before the executive board of NIMS etc.

It further stated that it has noticed some irregularities in purchase of medical equipment and decided to get a special audit by the Accountant General. The orders of the High Court have been complied with, it added.