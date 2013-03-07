The ACB officials on Wednesday caught an attender working at tahsildar office at Yalal mandal while he was accepting a bribe of Rs 15000.

B Anjaneyulu was reportedly asked by the tahsiladar Appala Naidu to collect bribe on his behalf. A trap was laid to catch the tahsildar and attender on Wednesday. Naidu allegedly demanded the money to issue a release order for the tractor, which was seized for illegal transportation of sand on January 18.