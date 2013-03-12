Love dancing? What are you waiting for? Showcase your dancing skills and be a part of Star Plus’s new dance reality show “India’s Dancing Superstar”. So if you can break into pulsating moves and want to win hearts with your zest for dance, walk into the auditions at Bhavan’s Vivekananda College of Science Humanities & Commerce, Sainikpuri, Secunderabad, on March 13 from 9am onwards.

With a unique and never been done before dance format- India’s Dancing Superstaraims to provide a platform to the most passionate and talented dancers in India.

What’s unique is that there is no barrier of age, dance form or style .The participants can be kids, teenagers, young adults or even grandparents - everyone competes on the same platform. One can participate as an individual or in groups, duo’s, trio’s - the choice is up to the participants. There is no restriction on the dance form either, be it Bollywood, Hip Hop, Contemporary, Ballroom, Salsa or B-Boying.

All you need is a passion for dance and you will be judged by renowned Bollywood Choreographers Geeta Kapur and Ashely

Lobo. The auditions will be held in 18 cities across the country making it accessible to all the dance lovers.

SMS ‘Dance’ to 57827 or log on to www.starplus.in for more details on the auditions in your city.