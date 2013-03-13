On the eve of World Sleep Day 2013, being celebrated on March 15, Philips Healthcare India launched over 250 sleep-focused awareness programmes in 2013 with plans to reach 7mn sleep disorder patients.

As part of its awareness drive, Philips has trained over 200 technicians and 500 physicians and will continue to grow this number over the next few years. In addition to this, Philips will continue to help assist hospitals in setting up more sleep labs across the country.

Through its awareness programmes, it has emphasized that lack of sleep not only impacts the overall quality and productivity of a person’s life but also leads to serious health issues such as increased risk of diabetes, weight gain, high blood pressure and irregular heartbeats among others. According to industry estimates, today there are at least 7mn Indians who are living with different types of sleep disorders, with Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) being the most common. Some of the most common signs of OSA are loud and chronic snoring, frequent urination at night, morning headaches, irritability, depression, mood swings, memory or learning problems and inability to concentrate.