Dacoits struck on the city outskirts and robbed Rs 1.82 lakh cash from a businessman’s collection agents late Monday night on the Hyderabad-Karimnagar Highway.

The victims were travelling at around 1.30 am in a Ritz car when the robbers, in a white Tata Sumo, intercepted them, attacked the driver and snatched away the cash, police said.

Shamirpet inspector P Kasi Reddy said three persons - Riyaz, Arif and Azharuddin, all collection agents of Lateef, a Siddipet-based poultry commission agent - came to the city on Monday to collect money from Lateef’s clients.

“Nearly eight persons got down the vehicle and attacked Riyaz, who was driving the vehicle, with sticks. He suffered a minor injury on the forehead. The other members snatched the cash bag and a gold chain from Arif and fled the spot,” Reddy said. After the gang fled towards Siddipet, they informed Lateef. A case was registered.