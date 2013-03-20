Today’s human condition is such that we have energy of movement, but we are lacking in direction; and it is here that we need a new science, a new technique, of direction-finding. Physics is very highly developed today; so also are the other sciences of physical nature, like astronomy and chemistry and biology. But the science of man has not developed satisfactorily. Many modern scientists feel that. Our country has, however, contributed immensely in this field of the science of man; I shall call it, more precisely, the science of man in depth, to distinguish it from modern subjects like physiology, anatomy, and behaviouristic and Freudian psychologies which also are sciences of man, but which do not touch the essential and luminous truth of man in his depths.

I wish that our country today devotes a little time to understand its own outstanding and unique contribution to this science of man in depth, for which the precise Sanskrit word is adhyatma-vidya. Throughout the world today, in all thinking circles, there is great interest in this subject. Referring to the insufficiencies of modern scientific thought, and its knocking at the door of India’s adhyatma-vidya in the process, Lincoln Barnett says in his book: The Universe and Dr Einstein (Mentor Edition, PP. 126-27):

“In the evolution of scientific thought, one fact has become impressively clear; there is no mystery of the physical world which does not point to a mystery beyond itself. All high roads of the intellect, all byways of theory and conjecture, lead ultimately to an abyss that human ingenuity can never span. For, man is unchained by the very condition of his being, his finiteness and involvement in nature. The farther he extends his horizons, the more vividly he recognizes the fact that, as physicist Niels Bohr puts it, “We are both spectators and actors in the great drama of existence.” Man is thus his own greatest mystery. He does not understand the vast veiled universe into which he has been cast, for the reason that he does not understand himself. He comprehends but little of his organic processes, and even less of his unique capacity to perceive he world about him, to reason and to dream. Least of all does he understand his noblest and most mysterious faculty: the ability to transcend himself and perceive himself in the act of perception.

Adhyatma-Vidya: Its Pre-eminence in the Indian Tradition

Our writers in ancient India gave the highest place of honour to this science of man in depth. Physics, chemistry, botany, zoology and astronomy -- all these vidyas or sciences were highly respected and cultivated in ancient India; but pre-eminent position among all sciences was given to this science of man, in depth. In the Bhagavad Gita enumerating his glories in the manifested universe as the one in-dwelling and outspreading Divine Reality, Sri Krsna, the Divine Incarnation, affirms this pre-eminent position when he says: adhyatma vidya vidyanam -- among the vidyas or sciences, I am adhyatma-vidya. If one is a physicist, his or her knowledge of physics will help him or her only so long as he or she is in the laboratory. But when he or she goes home and has to deal with the family members or with colleagues in the office, or with fellow-citizens in society, that science has no meaning for him or her at all. Such is the situation with respect to all our sciences of physical nature. If a husband deals with his wife in terms of his physics or any of the other physical sciences, he will make a mess of his marriage; the same with respect to the wife in relation to her husband. If a leader deals with the people in terms of these physical sciences, he will make a mess of the society around him; all this is so because of the highly limited scope of their application and the more significant non-physical dimensions of the human personality. But when he or she knows man in depth as expounded in the adhyatma-vidya, he or she will be wonderfully successful in dealing with oneself and equally so when dealing with others. That is why Sri Krsna, and most of the scientific and philosophical and sociological thinkers of India, gave adhyatma-vidya, the pre-eminent status among the sciences to be mastered by man.

— Excerpt from Spirituality for A Globalized World, a commemorative volume of selections from the works of Swami Ranganathananda, late president of RK Math