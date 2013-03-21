A missing person case which vexed the Hyderabad city police for quite a long time had a happy ending as the person was traced after eight years.

In 2006, N Yadaiah, a resident of Mangalhat area in the city, filed a habeas corpus petition before the High Court seeking a direction to the police to produce his son before the court.

According to the petitioner, his son Krishna (25), who was working for a businessman at Begumbazar area, was missing since July 15, 2005. When all his efforts have failed to find his son, he gave a complaint to the Mangalhat police on August 12, 2005, but the police failed to trace Krishna.

A division bench dealt with the plea. As the investigation officer failed to trace the missing person, the bench summoned the city police commissioner on Mar 13, 2006. The commissioner submitted that sustained efforts were being made to find the person.

Later, on July 18, 2007, the bench directed city police commissioner to supervise the matter personally and produce the missing person in the court.

Finally, Krishna’s whereabouts were traced with the help of a pamphlet brought out by his mother after the demise of Yadaiah. He was found at Sircilla in Karimnagar district two days ago and his mother was informed.

Krishna was produced on Wednesday before a division bench comprising justices KC Bhanu and MS Ramachandra Rao. Mohana Redy, assistant government pleader, submitted that Krishna left home in fear after he misbehaved with one of his relatives.