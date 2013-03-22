Swasthya Jagriti Shibir (SJS), a holistic program aimed at healthy living will be held in the city at Miyapur from March 22 to 24. A new initiative from The Art of Living Foundation, the program is a combination of pranayama, yoga, nadi pariksha (pulse diagnosis) and Ayurveda among other things. Dr. Patanjali, a specialist in critical care diseases will be conducting the program, which is open not only to adults but also to children above 8 years of age. He has been visiting the city for the last two years to conduct nadi pareeksha camps. Many people have benefitted from this traditional method of pulse diagnosis and ayurvedic treatment, through which a great improvement has been noticed in diabetics, blood pressure patients, and other conditions. “The success rate is so high that we have started wellness center ayurvedic clinics also,” says Neelesh Naik, the organizer of the camps in Andhra Pradesh.

Details of the program may be obtained by calling on 9866822007.