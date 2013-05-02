Dr. YSR National Institute of Tourism and Hospitality Management, Gachibowli is conducting a certified training program CBSP - “Hunar Se Rozgar Tak” for unemployed youth.

A programme that is free of cost is being sponsored by Ministry of Tourism, Govt, of India and Dept. of Tourism, AP in food production for eight weeks and in food and beverage service for six weeks.

The criteria for applying for the programme is class 8 and in an age group between 18 - 28 years only.

The program starts on May 6, which will also have walk in interviews from 10 am to 1 pm at the NITHM - campus.

Candidates’ must bring their bio-data with photograph and photo copy of last education qualification.

For details, contact: 9553469905 or 040-23000472