The second Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test (APSET) is likely to be held in the first week of August this year after a gap of more than one year.

APSET is considered an alternative to CSIR/UGC-NET to get eligibility to do Ph.D and for appointment as lecturer in degree colleges and as assistant professor in universities in Andhra Pradesh. CSIR-NET is held in English medium and APSET is conducted in Telugu and English media.

In the past there was AP State Level Eligibility Test (APSLET) but the UGC did not permit the state to conduct the test for 14 years for many reasons. Last year, after being renamed APSET, it allowed the state to conduct the test and entrusted the responsibility of conducting the first APSET to Osmania University. As many as 8,004 candidates cleared the first APSET held on July 27 last year in 24 subjects.

APSET member-secretary B Rajeshwara Reddy told Express that they sent a proposal to the UGC seeking permission to conduct the SET in 31 subjects this year. It is, however, learnt that the UGC has decided to allow only five more subjects _ Communication & Journalism, Library Science, Sanskrit, Geography and Social Work — but exclude three subjects — Anthropology, Linguistics and Philosophy. Explaining the reasons for the UGC’s decision to exclude the three subjects, the member-secretary said very few seats were available for study of the three subjects at state universities. According to statistics available with the UGC, he said, very few number of candidates in the state are left without clearing any entrance test in these subjects.

Conducting the test in a subject needs a lot of investment, time and manpower. This factor might have forced the UGC to exclude the three subjects from APSET this year, he said but added that the subjects may be re-introduced in future.

A written communication from UGC on this is expected in two or three days, Prof Reddy said, after which the steering committee of APSET will meet and an announcement on the schedule of the examination and issuance of notification will be made officially.

Reddy said they had written to the UGC in December for the second APSET.