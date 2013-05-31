A major fire broke out at the Bapubagh colony in Sindhi colony gutting three floors of a building which housed a rexine seat cover godown, a hookah-cum-snooker parlour and a gym. Many people were not present in the building at the time of the mishap. Five persons jumped out of the second floor injuring themselves while one of them succumbed to injuries.

However, panic spread faster than fire to the adjoining KIMS nurses’ hostel which housed around 150 nurses. They quickly gathered all their belongings and started evacuating the building. Police identified the deceased as Richa Nair (20) and the injured -- Sneha, Apurva, Umar and Safeena.