The last of the kin to provide blood samples for DNA testing at the AP Forensic Science Laboratories (FSL) provided the samples on Friday while those of 41 who died in the bus fire in Mahbubnagar had done the same a day before. Twenty-nine year old Vinod Kumar Chauhan, who lost his brother Ajay Kumar in the horrendous bus accident, was a disheartened man as he stood outside FSL.

Four childhood friends and colleagues _ Ajay, Sonu, Vijay and Jai Singh _ who hailed from Badohi village in Uttar Pradesh, were on their way to the city for a new assignment.

While Jai Singh managed to save himself, the other three could not. Speaking about 22-year old Ajay, an aluminum fabricator, Vinod said, “His work takes him to different cities and he was coming to Hyderabad on some assignment. I have lost my brother, what more do you want to know?”

According to the family, none of their names was enrolled in the list of passengers and Jai Singh, the lone survivor, was the one who informed him of the death of the other three.

Vinod Kumar works at a powerloom at Surat in Gujarat.

A collegue of them, who speaks Telugu, was also seen along with them on Friday morning.

He said, “Bipin called me on Wednesday morning after hearing about the accident. I went to Mahbubnagar to check but could not confirm if they were there. As their phones continued to remain switched off, we informed the police who, in turn, told us about Jai Singh who survived and claimed that three others were there with him.”

Bipin Kumar, who works in Bengaluru, lost two of his brothers _ Sonu and Vijay.

“We are told that the results of the DNA test will be announced in eight days after which we can claim the body. Some say, it may take up to 15 days. We do not know whether to wait here or go back.”

Vinod Kumar plans to go back soon. “I have to go back. Bipin will stay here. If I stay here indefinitely, who will take care of our family?” he asked.