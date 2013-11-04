Microsoft India Development Center (MSIDC) concluded its month-long ‘Giving Campaign’ on November 1 with a 5 km run which saw over 140 employees take part from across all Microsoft businesses in the city.

The run was one of the events organised to raise funds and garner support for the cause of enabling vision and eye health. The money generated through this will be donated to LV Prasad Eye Institute and Sankara Eye Care Institutes to help support various causes like conducting vision restoration surgeries for school children, teaching computer skills to visually impaired students, treating children with life-threatening eye cancers, and so on.

The 5-km run was just one of many special initiatives organised this year. Many other events were organised in various Microsoft offices to support the cause. One such example is ‘Giving Auction’- where employees bid for all kinds of stuff that their colleagues had put up for auction ranging from electronic goods to antique coins to rare paintings.

This year’s Giving Campaign was a successful effort, with over 65 per cent employee participation for the cause.