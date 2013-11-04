Home Cities Hyderabad

Tension over firecracker wrappers

Tension gripped the residents of King Koti area here on Sunday when a section of people found firecrackers wrapped with  papers containing contents from scriptures of a particular faith. Some local people, led by municipal corporator Amjed Ullah Khan of the Majlis Bachao Thehreek (MBT) lodged a complaint with the Narayanaguda police.

As per police, some people found that the crackers were glued with some papers allegedly containing Quranic verses and alleged that some groups deliberately made such crackers and sold them.

The police visited the place and began investigating. They found that the crackers were made at Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu and some agents hereof imported the material to the city for Diwali festival.

Assistant commissioner of police (Abids) P Jaipal said that they would investigate the issue further and were questioning some persons who allegedly sold the crackers to local people at King Koti. 

Amjed Ullah Khan said that such incidents occurred every year during Diwali and alleged that they were meant to hurt the sentiments of a particular section of people and to flare up communal riots in the city.

