Stressing the need for identifying opportunities and scope for better use of solar power, new and renewable energy secretary Ratan P Watal has said that Andhra Pradesh has the potential to use solar energy in diverse areas.

Speaking at a seminar on ‘Solar water heating systems’ organised by the ministry of new and renewable energy (MNRE) here on Thursday, he recalled that the main aim of Jawaharlal Nehru National Solar Mission-2007 was to create capacities for electricity generation through solar energy and skill creation.

Solar energy can solve power shortage problems in rural areas. It can be used in the primary health centres in villages and can even be used for cooking food for mid-day meal schemes, he said.

State power special chief secretary M Sahoo in his address said that the government was providing nearly 30 per cent of the cost as subsidy in general category states and 60 per cent in North-East and hilly states.

He said that the government machinery should create awareness among rural people to use solar energy.MNRE joint secretary Tarun Kapoor, director Veena Sinha and NREDCAP VC&MD Kamalakar Babu were also present.