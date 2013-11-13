We have all been there: studying late in to the night or coming home late from work and dreading the thought of having to cook a meal. Obviously, most of us end up opting for fast food because restaurants often don’t run a delivery service. Well now, you don’t have to resort to the Chinese bandi up the street or the burger meal that doesn’t do much other than give you gas. Three new portals based have heard your plea and have launched their delivery service, giving you the option of having a fine feast right at home, be it at 2’o’clock in the morning, or night.

GetMeFood

The name says it all. The food delivery portal started in September 2012 came about when Arvind Thodupunoori and his friends were looking to order food online and realized the lack of options when it comes to restaurants. Knowing there was a potential market out here, Arvind and his friend Mithun Kallga decided to research about such kind of portals and came up with the idea of GetMeFood. The portal enables people to order food from any restaurant they want. “We started with 10 people initially and spoke to some restaurant owners and decided to give it a shot. We just wanted to prove our concept,” says Arvind who was previously working as the Andhra Pradesh consultant for a World Bank project. Delivering food on time and to areas which can be quite far from the restaurants is no mean feat which is why GetMeFood tells its customers at the beginning that the delivery may take time. “If we receive an order when restaurants are during their peak hours, then we tell the customer up front. We don’t make false promises. Our average delivery time is 40 minutes,” explains the 27-year old. The portal has managed to break even since they started as they work on commission, based on the volume of orders they give to the restaurants. “We get the maximum orders from Gachibowli, Madhapur, Kondapur, Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills and Begumpet. In fact, one restaurant in Madhapur has actually outsourced their delivery to us now due to the sheer number of orders,” points out Arvind whose portal makes approximately100 deliveries everyday.

Details: GetMeFood

Contact 040 4016 3456

Food Asura

Launched in May 2013, the food delivery site is a bit different than others in the market in terms of delivery. The portal doesn’t make any deliveries but facilitates the delivery process. “Basically we receive the order from the customer which is sent to the restaurant after verification. We suggest meal choices to the customer telling them what kind of dish can be paired and so on,” says the owner, Varun Bandi, whose portal receives a fixed commission from the restaurants it has tied up with.

“Since our system is simple, we have managed to break even. We got a good mileage in the same month we started and have been using social media for marketing, which has also helped,” explains the MBA graduate from University of Huddersfield. A Hyderabadi himself, he often found himself looking desperately for options online to order from and that was when Food Asura came to his mind. With a background in ad sales, materialising his project from paper to portal became easier. “I initially wanted to name the portal Bakasura, but thought that might not go down to well,” chuckles the entrepreneur who also plans on starting his own media company. Just 27 years old and hungry indeed.

Details: Food Asura

Contact 040 64442555

Khana Express

Being a media professional is tough, with erratic working hours that leave no time for eating which is what led Danish Rehman, a graphic designer, to start his own venture. “When I was working as a graphic designer, my timings were such that whenever I did get a break, restaurants would’ve shut their delivery service, making it quite impossible to order from outside. I realised there was a need for such a portal that would help people order food whenever they wanted,” shares Danish.

The portal employs 41 people with 30 delivery boys on the field and receives maximum hits from Paradise, Begumpet, Banjara Hills and Jubilee Hills. “On weekdays, we do about 50 deliveries each day. We are the busiest on weekends and get voluminous orders,” explains the 39-year old. The portal generates its revenue from the restaurant commissions they make, based on the volume of the orders and delivery charges. Delivering to far-off places does get tricky, but they manage to get your food in average time of 20 minutes, obstacles like traffic and bad weather not-withstanding.

Details: Khana Express

Contact 040 3055 3055