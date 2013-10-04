The South Central Railway will temporarily augment seven express trains with 6,304 additional berths to clear extra rush.

Besides, 12 special trains will be run between Tiruchirappalli and Sai Nagar Shirdi. Tiruchirappalli-Sai Nagar Shirdi weekly train will depart from Tiruchirappalli at 16.00 hrs on October 7, 14, 21, 28 and November 4 and 11 (Mondays) and arrive in Sai Nagar Shirdi at 03.25 hrs on Wednesdays. While returning, it will depart from Sai Nagar Shirdi at 08.25 hrs on October 9, 16, 23, 30 and November 6 and 13 (Wednesdays) and arrive in Tiruchirappalli at 15.15 hrs on Thursdays.