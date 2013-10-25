Tragedy struck a family here on Thursday morning when three persons including a five-year-old were killed, and two others injured when the wall of a adjoining government college collapsed on their thatched house at Kotamma Basti in Vijayanagar colony.

The wall collapsed due to heavy rains that have been lashing the city for last few days, police said.

Neighbours said that the wall collapsed down due to the pressure of the sand which was being stored behind it, and also due to the heavy rains, which had weakened the boundary wall.

The deceased have been identified as Goturi Parvathi (50), Goturi Lakshmi (30), her daughter-in-law, and G Janardhan Babu (5), the younger son of Lakshmi and Goturi Mavollaiah (33), who was seriously injured and is currently admitted to Care hospital. They are the natives of Bheemavaram in West Godavari district.

Their older son Sri Hari (7), was also seriously injured and is undergoing treatment at Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences.

The incident comes just a few months after a similar incident which took place at Moula Ali, wherein six persons died when the boundary wall behind their house too caved in due to heavy rain.

As per Krishna, a local, the incident took place at about 6.10 a.m. “I came out of my house to take milk when I heard the sound. A boy from a nearby house came and told me that a wall collapsed. I didn’t realise that it was something serious until I went and saw what had happened,” P Swamy, another resident said. He said that he alerted the police.

“There was a rod stuck in the stomach of Sri Hari, while both the legs of his father were broken as the wall fell on his legs,” Swamy said. He also mentioned that earlier, he along with others had approached the college authorities to complain against the dumping of debris against the boundary wall as they feared the wall would collapse.

“There was no response from them. A few days ago, trucks dumped the sand against the wall again,” Swamy said. A case was registered under Sections 304 (A) and 338 against the college.