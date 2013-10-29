The Vanasthalipuram police on Monday registered cheating cases against a builder and landowners on the charge of cheating a superintendent of police-rank officer.

The complainant alleged that though he had paid an advance of Rs 10 lakh, the builder and owners sold the building to a third party.

The victim is G Amarnath, deputy director of Andhra Pradesh Police Academy (APPA), and the accused are R Narasimha Reddy, builder, and Premkumar Reddy and his wife Vijayalakshmi, the landowners.

According to the police, Amaranath had signed an agreement four months ago to buy a 2,500 sft independent house at Sakethkalanagar in Vanasthalipuram from Narasimha Reddy, and Premkumar Reddy and Vijayalakshmi for ` 58 lakh. After paying Rs 10 lakh in advance, they had an agreement but the registration process was yet to be completed. The victim invested ` 2 lakh on decorating ectrical works, flooring and cupboards.

“I came to know that the trio sold the same building to another party without my knowledge for Rs 60 lakh. I tried to contact the trio over mobile but their phones remained switched off and nor were they available at their homes. Then I approached the police and lodged a complaint seeking immediate action against the trio for duping me,” Amarnath told Express.

Acting on the complaint lodged by Amarnath, the Vanasthalipuram police registered cases against the trio under Sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) of IPC.