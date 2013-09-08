Forest staff seized 270 red sanders logs worth around Rs 30 lakh in two different incidents in the district on Saturday.

Acting upon credible information on red sanders logs being smuggled from Anumpalle forest area of Chitveli mandal, forest section officer Kesava Reddy, along with his staff members, inspected the vehicles at Anumpalle forest and recovered as many as 120 logs hidden under the plantations of lemon and coconut in a lorry.

After seizing the logs along with the lorry, the forest staff arrested the lorry driver and cleaner identified as — Haribabu and Babu respectively. Meanwhile, Porumamilla in-charge forest ranger Sudhakar along with other staff members intercepted a lorry near Venkatapuram and seized around 150 logs.