Three weekly special trains from Kamakhya (Guwahati) to Chennai Central and Yesvantpur (Bengaluru), and from Santragachi (Howrah) to Kochuveli (Thiruvanantapuram) will be run to clear extra rush of passengers during the Dasara and Deepavali festivals.

The 02508 Kamakhya (Guwahati)-Chennai Central weekly special train will leave Kamakhya (Guwahati) at 2 pm on Mondays from September 9 to November 25 and arrive at Chennai Central at 2.55 pm on Wednesdays.

The 02507 Chennai Cetral-Kamakhya (Guwahati) weekly special will leave Chennai Central at 11 am on Thursdays from September 12 to November 28 and arrive at Kamakhya (Guwahati) at 12.30 pm on Saturdays.

These trains will stop at Rangiya, Barpeta Road, New Bongaigaon, New Alipurduar, New Coochbehar, New Jalpaiguri, Kishanganj, Barsoi, Malda Town, Rampurhut, Durgapur, Asansol, Adra, Bankura, Midnapur, Hijli, Balasore,Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Khurda Road, Brahmapur, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Duvvada, Vijayawada, New Guntur and Gudur stations.

The 02552 Kamakhya (Guwahati)-Yesvantpur superfast weekly special train will depart from Kamakhya (Guwahati) at 2 pm on Wednesdays from October 2 to November 27 and arrive at Yesvantpur at 6.30 pm on Fridays. The 02551 Yesvantpur-Kamakhya (Guwahati) superfast weekly special will leave Yesvantpur at 8.30 am on Saturdays from October 5 to November 30 and arrive at Kamakhya (Guwahati) at 1.30 pm on Mondays.

Train 02851 Santragachi-Kochuveli (Trivandrum) weekly special will depart from Santragachi at 4.05 pm on Saturdays from October 5 to November 30 and arrive at Kochuveli (Trivandrum) at 10.30 am on Mondays. Train 02852 Kochuveli (Trivandrum)-Santragachi weekly special will leave Kochuveli (Trivandrum) at 4.15 am on Tuesdays from October 5 to December 3 and arrive at Santragachi at 3 am on Thursdays.