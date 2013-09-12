A 35-year-old constable attached to Andhra Pradesh Police Academy (APPA) committed suicide by hanging himself at his house in the police quarters in Narsingi police limits on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Srinivasa Rao, Armed Reserved constable. He was staying with his wife and son at type 1 police quarter number 57. His wife is an employee in a private firm and his son is a class VI student.

According to Narsingi sub inspector M Prabhakar Reddy, Rao committed suicide when his wife was away and son were away. It is reported that he took the extreme step due to financial issues.

On learning about the incident, police rushed to the spot. The body has been shifted to the Osmania General Hospital for postmortem.