The 'Hyderabad Liberation Day' was celebrated impressively by ruling Congress, main opposition TDP, BJP and TRS in Andhra Pradesh today.



Former state Congress unit president and MLC D Srinivas hoisted the national flag at Gandhi Bhavan, the state party headquarters.



TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, who hoisted the tri-colour at the party office, claimed that the credit for developing Hyderabad and Telangana region goes to TDP.



The subsequent Congress regime destroyed the development in the city and now created uncertainty in the region, he alleged.



BJP, which has demanded official celebration of the Hyderabad Liberation Day, said it would celebrate the event in a grandiose fashion in every village after the formation of proposed Telangana.



State BJP unit president G Kishan Reddy unfurled the national flag at the statue of late Sardar Patel near Legislative Assembly building.



The erstwhile Hyderabad was liberated from the Nizam rule and merged with the Indian Union on September 17, 1948.