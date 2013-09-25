Road relief

If you’ve always dreamed of knowing exactly how much a trip will cost on a budget holiday, then get Fuel Monitor. Keep track of your fuel consumption and driving efficiency in real time and know beforehand how much a journey will cost by distance or door-to-door address. It also reminds you to top up on fuel. Priced at `124.

Details: itunes.apple.com

Accommodation genie

Airbnb caters to niche requirements no matter how bizarre. The app covers 192 countries and over 19,000 towns and cities so you can pick unique accommodation worldwide. Villas, castles, beach houses and châteaus, for any duration can be booked. Access your itinerary and exact directions on the go. Free on Android.

Details: play.google.com

Rise and shine

To get over jetlag, JetLag Genie is a must-have. It tells you what measures you should take before boarding your flight, while on board and after you land. It customises a sleep and wake plan based on your flight information and sleep patterns and gives tips of when to wake, sleep, get sunshine or sit in the dark to help sleep and keep you energised. `164.

Details: itunes.apple.com

Ban a tan

It turns out, lathering yourself with copious amount of UV-protection and sunscreen lotion once a day on holiday isn’t enough. Which is why, Sunscreen, a handy app reminds you to put on some lotion at regular intervals. Based on the level of UV rays in the atmosphere, your location and the time of day, this free app sets alarms to help your avoid tanning and being exposed to harmful UV rays.

Details: itunes.apple.com