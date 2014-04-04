Country Club India Limited, whose global corporate office at Begumpet here was issued a notice for partial demolition by Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited, has decided to seek a CBI probe into metro rail construction in the city.

Speaking at a press conference here on Thursday, Y Rajeev Reddy, chairman and managing director of CCIL, said the management would file a petition before the High court seeking a CBI probe into the arbitrary style of functioning of HMRL.

“There has been no transparency in the functioning of HMRL. It is surprising to note that there were several properties that were originally supposed to be demolished but now have been omitted,” he said, alleging selective targeting of his property by HMRL.

According to him, while the detailed project reports (DPR) of metro rail projects in other cities were available on their respective project websites, HMRL has failed to disclose the same despite an RTI petition. “The DPR, HMR claims, is an intellectual property and cannot be disclosed,” he said. In the past the High Court had reprimanded the state government for realigning the metro route without consulting the public, Reddy said.

A stay order given by the High Court is preventing HMRL from demolishing the club’s property. Yet, Reddy said, work on constructing a metro station on the Country Club’s property was expedited.

“In 2005 NVS Reddy (HMRL MD) gave us an NOC for construction of this building. But in 2013, he wants the building demolished. I have come to know about the notice for demolition through the media. We question NVS Reddy’s credentials to even head an organisation involved with Rs 14,000 crore of taxpayers’ money,” Rajeev Reddy said.