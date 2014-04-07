One person died and two others were seriously injured in clashes between Telugu Desam and Congress party workers at Polonigudem village of Chilukuru mandal on Sunday during the local body elections.

According to police, the deceased identified as M Seethaiah (60) TDP sympathizer belongs to Polonigudem village of Chilukuru mandal.

On Saturday night some Congress activists took up an election campaign in the SC Colony. When the TDP supporters rejected voting for Congress, the former attacked them with sticks.

In the tussle Seethaiah was seriously injured and shifted to Kodad hospital where he died on Sunday morning while undergoing treatment. Two other injured persons are recuperating in Kodad hospital.

In a bid to avenge the attack, TDP activists on Sunday tried to attack the MPTC contesting candidate Venkat Reddy. Though he escaped from the village, TDP activists burnt his car. Police tightened the security in the village and elections were conducted peacefully.

In three divisions 33 mandals elections were conducted by the EC. 213 candidates are contesting for 33 ZPTC posts, 1699 candidates are contesting for 473 MPTC posts. Police department identified 825 sensitive poling stations and arranged special security force at the centers.