We live in a generation where ‘Google it’ is the answer to most any question. With the internet becoming the ultimate source for any kind of information, parents have had their work cut-out in ensuring their children are exposed to age-appropriate content in the limitless realms of the web. Especially considering that summer vacations will give children more time to spend on the internet, for working parents this could be a nightmare.

There are no stringent laws in India with regard to the usage of internet and hence such information tends to float around in the form of advertisements and spam, and have left quite a few red-faced in a few situations. But it’s one thing to have a random ad for ‘escort service’ pop up when your boss is peering over your shoulder and it’s another when your child is, or vice-versa.

For situations like these, kid-centric websites can go a long way in avoiding these instances.

The initiative

Worldoo.com that was started a year ago, has been building towards creating a safe virtual space for kids between the ages of six to12.

In the field of advertising for 17 years and observing the trends of digital media for the last three to four years, Harsh Wardhan Dave, the head of branding at Worldoo, and his team have realised that there is a huge gap between kids of these ages and the internet.

“There is no single website that is dedicated to children anymore and they are missing out on a lot,” he says, which sums up the reason behind the idea.

The website, that has over 80,000 visitors, out of which 70 per cent of them are regular visitors, is a source for all kinds of age-appropriate information. Collaborating with information giants like National Geographic Channel and Cartoon Network among many more, the interface is meant to be fun and child-user friendly.

“The information that the kids can access is wide. We have game centres, where the kids can go play their favourite activity, a community centre where they can participate in contests and events in a virtual space that engage them in informative activities,” informs Harsh.

Apart from these, the website also has a space for kids to create and get exposed to design, in a segment called Design Yard where, Mr D teaches them how to create small art-pieces through crafts like origami. They also have a ‘Do it Yourself’ space that gives them the freedom to explore and create. They have also partnered with Child Relief and You (CRY) to boost creative output.

“Children earn stars for every activity they participate in. These stars are converted into money. They can use it to build a virtual place for themselves. They also donate to CRY. This is not just for the company’s corporate social responsibility, but also makes children understand the importance of being a helping hand,” he explains.

The website continuously monitors the activities of the kids and there is parental approval required by the website from the first step.

“Since kids are not allowed to have an email account, when they show interest, we ask for a parent’s address, and send an email asking them if they approve of their child’s request,” he says.

Striking a balance

While for parents who are tech-savvy, keeping tabs may be easier, it is still a challenge as adult supervision at all times is impossible. To counter this problem, Harsh suggests that parents join their child’s journey rather than monitor it.

“Instead of telling kids that their internet time is over and cutting off access, it works better if parents are able to engage and find out how kids spend their time on the internet. Giving them suggestions about where to look for things instead of telling them not to go to a specific site will help,” he adds. Also, kids imitate parents a lot and if they themselves spend a lot of time with gadgets, their children are likely to do the same. So it is also important for parents set the right example and teach their kids at striking the right balance.

But what parents who are technologically-challenged? Harsh suggests flipping the dynamics and encourages parents to let their children teach them. “They could also learn from their children, motivating them to make the right choices.” This way, monitoring online activity also becomes easier.

Participating in their internet journey, rather than invading it is the key to parents cultivating a healthy web history for their children.