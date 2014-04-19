Following reports that BJP prime ministerial candidate Narendra Modi was not keen on sharing the dais with TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu during his election campaign in the state, except in Hyderabad, senior BJP leader Ch Vidyasagar Rao and Telangana TDP election committee president and party MLA from Peddapalli Ch Vijayaramana Rao on Friday could not tell newsmen whether Naidu would be coming here on April 22 along with Modi for the latter’s election campaign.

However, the district TDP leaders participated in a press conference addressed by the BJP leaders at their party office here in connection with Modi’s visit. Vidyasagar Rao welcomed the TDP leaders with BJP party ‘Kanduvas’.

When asked whether Nadiu and Jana Sena president Pawan Kalan would accompany Modi during his forthcoming visit to the town, Vidyasagar Rao said that the two leaders had not decided on the issue as they were busy with dealing with nominations and working out election strategies in Seemandhra. He added that as of now only Modi’s programme had been finalised. The TDP leaders did not counter Rao’s statements.

The BJP leader predicted that a BC leader would become the next Prime Minister of the country and added that if the BJP came to power at the Centre it would strive to develop Telangana like Gujarat state. Modi would ensure adequate supply of gas to the Nedunur power project and also 24-hour, uninterrupted power supply both for the households and the farms in the state.

TDP leader L Ramana said that the National Democratic Alliance, of which the TDP was also a part now, would form the governments at the Centre after the coming elections and that the BJP-TDP combine would sweep the elections in the Telangana state. He said that the Congress and the TRS could not digest the fact that they were in for a severe drubbing. He criticized TRS leader K Chandrasekhar Rao for having threatened to jail Naidu if the TRS came to power in the Telangana state.

BJP parliament convener Korivi Venugopal and district president M Arjun Rao were also present at the press meet.