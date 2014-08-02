HYDERABAD: The state government proposes to extend the Metro Rail project to the length and breadth of the city in near future, Minister of Information and Technology KT Rama Rao said.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is keen to have a vision document, described as a Master Plan, for making Hyderabad a global city, KTR said. Stating that the Telangana government is committed to the Hyderabad Metro Rail project, he said they would provide all the necessary support and are keen to completing it on schedule.

Launching the first post graduate programme in Metro and Rail Technology by Institute of Metro and Rail Technology (IMRT) here on Friday, Rama Rao appealed to people not to be carried away by reports appearing in a section of media about the hiccups in the Metro Rail project.

“It is true that there are certain issues but the state govement wants to sort them out. There should not be any doubts in the minds of the people as our government is committed to completing the project at the earliest,” the Minister said. The government is also exploring a Light Rail Transport System (LRTS). The government is keen to decongest the city by going for public transportation system and see that there is no haphazard growth, he added.

HMR Managing Director NVS Reddy said a technical feasibility survey is being taken up and a detailed report would be submitted to the government. A final call on the issue would be taken by the government and the same would be communicated to the concessionaire L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Ltd (LTMRHL) on the government decision.

On reports that central government is monitoring the project, Reddy clarified that Central Monitoring Group (CMG) appointed by the centre, reviews the progress of the project.

Land Acquisition for Metro

Senior BJP leader and Secunderabad MP Bandaru Dattatreya has urged chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to direct the HMDA to confine the land acquisition for Metro Rail Corridor-II at New Bhoiguda Y-junction to Musheerabad Junction to 100 ft road width from the proposed 120 ft.