HYDERABAD: It is not often that people, in the city of Hyderabad come together to promote art forms. And in one unusual get together, siblings Shanti Kasavaraju, Shyama Nadimpalli and Shilpa Kasavaraju formed Inspirationz Art gallery ten months ago.

“I was always inclined towards art. And when my sisters saw my art pieces, they wondered why I wasn’t promote it and hence formed this,” says Shyama who is the artist in the trio. Shanti, the eldest one takes care of the public relations part, while Shilpa, the youngest manages all the logistics and other aspects.

Just 10 months old, the gallery plays host to collections of artists from far and wide. In the ongoing exhibition that is at Muse art gallery in Marriot, it displays art works of Shyama, along with a few by upcoming artists in the city, and also some by established artists from Europe and South East Asia. “That’s why we are calling it a fusion,” she explains.

“Our sole purpose is to promote upcoming artists informs,” informs Shyama who resides in Singapore. She got painting seriously only five years ago, even though she had an inclination towards art since she was child.

Having spent very less time exploring the art market in the country, the trio is still understanding the audience.

“We had a show in Bangalore last month. The idea was to get a taste of the market and understand how receptive people are in that city. And, the response was really good,” she says. That exhibition also had the works of one artist each, from Hyderabad and Bangalore and also works of Shyama herself.

The trio is bent upon accomplishing the task of bringing struggling and unknown artists into focus. Explaining this, on behalf of her sisters and herself, she says, “We are in the middle of indentifying and bringing struggling artists into the forefront. We also plan to work with students of fine arts, and promote their work. We are planning to host an exclusive exhibition that will showcase their work in the near future,” she concludes.

The ongoing exhibition Fusion will be on till August 15 from 10 am to 7 pm at the Hotel Marriot and can also be purchased.